Aramis Invest, Taparo And Ecolor, Top Three Furniture Exporters in Romania in 2018
May 6, 2019
Romanian-held Aramis Invest in Maramures and Taparo in the same county (northern Romania), along with Swedish-held Cluj-based Ecolor, were the largest exporters of furniture in Romania in 2018, contributing to the more than EUR2.2 billion shipments of beds, sofas and tables made in the country, (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]