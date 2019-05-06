Aramis Invest, Taparo And Ecolor, Top Three Furniture Exporters in Romania in 2018



Romanian-held Aramis Invest in Maramures and Taparo in the same county (northern Romania), along with Swedish-held Cluj-based Ecolor, were the largest exporters of furniture in Romania in 2018, contributing to the more than EUR2.2 billion shipments of beds, sofas and tables made in the country, (...) Aramis Invest, Taparo And Ecolor, Top Three Furniture Exporters in Romania in 2018.Romanian-held Aramis Invest in Maramures and Taparo in the same county (northern Romania), along with Swedish-held Cluj-based Ecolor, were the largest exporters of furniture in Romania in 2018, contributing to the more than EUR2.2 billion shipments of beds, sofas and tables made in the country, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]