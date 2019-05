Proinvest Group to Start Production at New Sandwich Panel Plant by Yearend



Proinvest Group in Pascani (NE Romania), a company specializing in steel products, will open a new sandwich panel plant in Stolniceni Prajiescu, Iasi County, in late 2019. Proinvest Group to Start Production at New Sandwich Panel Plant by Yearend.Proinvest Group in Pascani (NE Romania), a company specializing in steel products, will open a new sandwich panel plant in Stolniceni Prajiescu, Iasi County, in late 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]