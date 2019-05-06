Two Romanian servicemen, wounded in Afghanistan



Two servicemen from the 300th "St. Andrew" Force Protection Battalion, on mission in Afghanistan, were wounded on Monday, at around 2:35 am, Romania's time, while on a patrolling mission inside the Kandahar Air Base, informs the Ministry of National Defence. According to the quoted source, while on mission, the MRAP-type combat vehicle in which the servicemen were overturned. The cause of the incident is being investigated by a commission set up at the unit level. The two servicemen, Laurentiu Bogatu and Ionut Burlacu, received first aid and were evacuated to the ROL III Military Hospital in Kandahar Air Base. Their health condition is stable, with Bogatu already released from hospital and back to the Romanian camp, where he remains under the supervision of the medical team of the detachment, the Defence Ministry informs.