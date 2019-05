Net Brinel Turnover Grows 25% in 2018, to Over RON22M



Cluj-based IT systems integrator Net Brinel, whose shareholders include France's SNEF, topped RON200 million (EUR43 million) in turnover for the first time in 2018, the company said Monday.