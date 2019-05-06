Opposition PNL’s Executive Bureau to convene in Sibiu on Wednesday, invites EPP leaders, President Iohannis to attend



The Executive Bureau of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) will be convening in Sibiu on Wednesday, the party's chairman, Ludovic Orban, said on Monday. "We have convened the PNL Executive Bureau for May 8 at 16:00hrs. It is an honour for this meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, entirely dedicated to the debate of the European agenda for the next five years, to be also attended by European People's Party (EPP) Chairman Joseph Daul and EPP Secretary General Antonio Lopez Isturiz White," Orban said after a meeting on Monday of the PNL leadership. Asked if President Klaus Iohannis will attend this meeting as well, he replied that he had sent the President invitations to some important events, and that it would be up to the president to decide whether or not to participate. Orban also confirmed that Iohannis was invited to participate in the PNL electoral rallies that will be held this month in Iasi and Bucharest. "We want him to be present and offer the opportunity for him to support the referendum he has launched and to send messages to all Romanian citizens about the need to participate in this referendum and the need to vote in favour of this referendum," added Orban. He said that PNL wants to stage a rally in Bucharest's Piata Victoriei. "It is the most appropriate venue. We have submitted a request to the Bucharest City Hall, in compliance with the law; we are expecting the special board that approves events to give us a reply," said Orban, pointing out that it will certainly be a great rally. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

