Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting at Victoria Palace on Monday with chairman of the EUROPALIA International Steering Committee Count Georges Jacobs de Hagen, saying that 2019 may be considered "the year of Romania in Brussels." According to a governmental press statement, the meeting took place as Romania is a special guest of the EUROPALIA International Festival, this year in its 50th edition, and offered an opportunity to evaluate the latest developments in the preparations for this event. Dancila congratulated EUROPALIA International team on the long and rich tradition of the festival and "gave assurances that Romania will give due importance to its participation in the festival." She added that 2019 could be considered the year of Romania in Brussels after the series of activities carried out under the umbrella of the rotating Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union and their continuation with the projects at the EUROPALIA Festival. Among these projects, Premier Dancila mentioned a Constantin Brancusi central exhibition, the first exhibition exclusively devoted to the Romanian sculptor in almost 25 years. EUROPALIA is the largest cultural event in Belgium, organised once every two years under the patronage of the Royal Family of Belgium in Belgium and neighbouring countries - France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany, and the United Kingdom. "This year, Romania is a guest of the 50th edition of the festival. For four months, from October 2019 to January 2020, a series of artistic events will highlight, under a multidisciplinary programme, the cultural diversity of Romania. The Romanian government has supported the smooth organisation of this festival by allocating the necessary funds, given the importance of promoting Romania's values internationally." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

