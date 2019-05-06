Romanian duo Halep-Begu advances to Madrid Open women’s doubles R16



Romanian pairing Simona Halep /Irina Begu on Monday advanced to the round of 16 of the women’s doubles event at the 7,021,128-USD Madrid Open tennis tournament after defeating Romanian-Croat double Raluca Olaru /Darija Jurak 6-2 6-3. Halep and Begu won in 65 minutes. The two Romanians were led in both sets 2-0, but they bounced back to win six consecutive games in the first set, and three in the second (3-2), and taking the lead in the second set from 3-3 to 6-3. Halep and Begu won 23,510 euros and 120 WTA doubles points. In the R16, they meet top seed Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. They won together the Shenzhen Open 2018 women’s doubles event. In the second round of the women’s singles event, Halep will play British Johanna Konta. Begu has lost her first round meet in Madrid. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Adrian Dragut; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romanian duo Halep-Begu advances to Madrid Open women’s doubles R16.Romanian pairing Simona Halep /Irina Begu on Monday advanced to the round of 16 of the women’s doubles event at the 7,021,128-USD Madrid Open tennis tournament after defeating Romanian-Croat double Raluca Olaru /Darija Jurak 6-2 6-3. Halep and Begu won in 65 minutes. The two Romanians were led in both sets 2-0, but they bounced back to win six consecutive games in the first set, and three in the second (3-2), and taking the lead in the second set from 3-3 to 6-3. Halep and Begu won 23,510 euros and 120 WTA doubles points. In the R16, they meet top seed Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. They won together the Shenzhen Open 2018 women’s doubles event. In the second round of the women’s singles event, Halep will play British Johanna Konta. Begu has lost her first round meet in Madrid. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Adrian Dragut; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]