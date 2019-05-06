#Romania2019.eu/National CAF Correspondents from European Public Administration Network meet in Bucharest



National CAF Correspondents from the European Public Administration Network - EUPAN on Monday met at the Parliament Palace, the event being organised in the context in which Romania is currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. CAF (the Common Assessment Framework on public institutions) is a quality management instrument used in the public sector in Europe to improve organisations' activity and also an important result of cooperation within EUPAN. Participating in the meeting were 50 specialists in public administration, with the main topics discussed being the progress made so far in the implementation of CAF in the public sector and further steps to be made in improving the existing CAF model to create a new version - CAF 2020 - which will keep all the features of the present version as provided by the CAF implementation guide. "What we are trying to do, through the thematic meetings organised under the aegis of the Romanian presidency of the Council of Europe, is to capitalize on the efforts that were already made and make new progresses in promoting a modern public administration, able to facilitate socio-economic cooperation through competitive public services, investments and quality regulations," stated the coordinator of the events of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union at MDRAP level, secretary of state Virgil-Alin Chirila, in a press release. EUPAN is an informal network of the DGs responsible for public administration in the Member States of the European Union, the European Commission (EC) and observer countries, with a significant impact on the initiatives taken by the public administrations in every country. The network is organised around such main domains, which include human resources management and organisational development, service innovation and delivery, but is also open to further areas of public administration, such as public administration reform implementation, open governance etc. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

