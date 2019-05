Romania Sees Second Highest Increase In Retail Sales Volume In The EU In March 2019



Romania saw a 9.3% increase in retail sales volume in March 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, placing it second in the European Union, the EU's statistical office Eurostat said Monday.