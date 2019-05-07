President Iohannis to attend PNL Executive Bureau meeting on Wednesday, EPP Summit on Thursday, in Sibiu



President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Wednesday in central Sibiu, the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), and on Thursday the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP), according to the agenda released on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Klaus Iohannis will be at the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, alongside the presidents of the Liberal county councils and the mayoralties’ mayors, and will attend the opening of the conference "Europe’s Future: Outlooks of Contemporary Evolutions" at the Victor Papilian Medicine Faculty, and the debate "Civic Dialogue", an event organised by the European Commission at the Ion Besoiu Centre. On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) staged at the ASTRA Museum of Traditional People’s Civilisation. At the EPP summit, President Iohannis will hold joint press conferences with the EPP Chairman, Joseph Daul, with the President of the EPP Group with the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, and with the Chairman of the PNL, Ludovic Orban. Also on Thursday, the president of Romania will host the informal Summit of the heads of state or government of the European Union, at the Sibiu City Hall. He will also be present at the working lunch of the heads of state or government of the EU Member States at the Brukenthal Museum. At the end of the informal summit meeting, Klaus Iohannis will hold a joint press conference alongside Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) President Iohannis to attend PNL Executive Bureau meeting on Wednesday, EPP Summit on Thursday, in Sibiu.President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Wednesday in central Sibiu, the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), and on Thursday the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP), according to the agenda released on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Klaus Iohannis will be at the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, alongside the presidents of the Liberal county councils and the mayoralties’ mayors, and will attend the opening of the conference "Europe’s Future: Outlooks of Contemporary Evolutions" at the Victor Papilian Medicine Faculty, and the debate "Civic Dialogue", an event organised by the European Commission at the Ion Besoiu Centre. On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) staged at the ASTRA Museum of Traditional People’s Civilisation. At the EPP summit, President Iohannis will hold joint press conferences with the EPP Chairman, Joseph Daul, with the President of the EPP Group with the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, and with the Chairman of the PNL, Ludovic Orban. Also on Thursday, the president of Romania will host the informal Summit of the heads of state or government of the European Union, at the Sibiu City Hall. He will also be present at the working lunch of the heads of state or government of the EU Member States at the Brukenthal Museum. At the end of the informal summit meeting, Klaus Iohannis will hold a joint press conference alongside Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Credit Europe Bank Romania 2018 Net Profit Grows 13%, to RON53M Credit Europe Bank Romania, a member of Dutch financial group Credit Europe Bank, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON53 million, up 13% on the year, it said in a statement Wednesday.



Erste CEO Says Bank Tax Left Bad Taste on Romanian Political Environment Romania's tax on bank assets was reduced considerably, more than expected, but the entire move has left a bad taste on the political environment situation in Romania, said Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender (...)



Bucharest Mayor Firea: Mercedes Benz submitted bid for 130 hybrid buses Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said on Tuesday that Mercedes Benz has submitted a bid for the municipality's tender to purchase 130 hybrid buses. "Just today Mercedes-Benz submitted an, I'd say, significant bid for the 130 hybrid buses. The bid will of course be (...)



Laptaria Cu Caimac Dairy Plant: Banks Don't Fund Long-Term Industrial Projects One of the obstacles hindering the progress of the food industry is bank funding, because banks do not grant loans for more than ten years, so those investing in production are unable to be competitive on the market, Adrian Cocan, manager of Laptaria cu Caimac plant, said on ZF (...)



H&M Revenue Close to RON1B in Romania in 2018 Swedish-held fashion retailer H& posted 915 million lei (EUR193 million) revenue last year, 10% higher than in 2017 and almost double the 2014 level. The retailer’s business has been on the rise since its arrival in Romania in (...)



Penny Market: Over 70% of Products on Shelves Sourced from Romanian Suppliers Discount store chain Penny Market, which has about 240 stores in Romania, works with over 450 suppliers in the country to secure more than 70% of the products on shelves.



CTP Invests EUR23M In Nine-Hectare Industrial Park In Sibiu CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), is about to put into use the first Class A warehouse within the CTPark Sibiu II project, which entails a total investment of EUR23 million and will have a (...)

