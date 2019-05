Forecast Commission Sees GDP Growth of 5.5% in 2019, to RON1.03 Trillion



Romania's economy is seen growing 5.5% this year, to a gross domestic product of RON1.03 trillion, according to the spring forecast release Tuesday by the National Forecast Commission. Forecast Commission Sees GDP Growth of 5.5% in 2019, to RON1.03 Trillion.Romania's economy is seen growing 5.5% this year, to a gross domestic product of RON1.03 trillion, according to the spring forecast release Tuesday by the National Forecast Commission. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]