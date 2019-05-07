#Romania2019.eu Iohannis: Sibiu summit needs to show that we know what we want of the European Union



President Klaus Iohannis wants the European leaders on Thursday, at an informal European summit in Sibiu, to show that they know what they want of the European Union and to send an optimistic message to show that EU citizens will enjoy both welfare and security. "Our message is very clear: it is the message that I have repeated many times. I, and also all Romanians, wish for a strong, integrated citizen-oriented European Union that also guarantees the security of the citizens, that allows the single market to deepen and that generates both welfare and security for every citizen. Of course, things will be much more detailed in what I hope will be called the Declaration of Sibiu, which we are preparing and which will be discussed on Thursday and then made public. From the very beginning, I have wanted us to have an optimistic declaration, and I believe I have convinced the European Council, my male and female colleagues as well. We are on the brink of European elections, the EU has gone through and resolved so many crises, and I believe that we need a message of optimism, steered towards the future, showing that we, the leaders, are willing to go further, willing to generate what we promise, welfare and security for our citizens. And we have to show that we know what we want of the European Union. And that is what we will prove in Sibiu on Thursday," Iohannis said in Sibiu on Tuesday. He added that he is pleased with the preparations for the Thursday European summit in Sibiu. Iohannis and Sibiu Mayor Astrid Fodor inspected both the building of the City Hall of Sibiu and Brukenthal Palace. The EU summit will be held at the Town Hall, while an official dinner will take place at Brukenthal Palace. "At the Town Hall, things are very well prepared; the office that was mine is well prepared for the bilateral meetings we will organise. Leaders also have rooms in the City Hall for bilateral meetings. There is a special office arranged for President Tusk, there is a special office set up for President Juncker and there is also a special office for me. But for all the other leaders there is room, all the offices on the first floor are free for bilateral meetings that can take place there," said Iohannis. The president also wanted to see the preparations in Piata Mare and Piata Mica, where important law enforcement forces are deployed along with unprecedented security measures for Sibiu and special tents for journalists, translators and other participants in the EU summit. On May 9, Sibiu will be the political capital of the European Union for a day, with EU heads of state or government coming together. The EU summit will take place at the Sibiu City Hall in Piata Mare, and Iohannis will hold talks with his guests in the office he occupied when he was mayor of the city, according to incumbent Sibiu Mayor Fodor. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

