Transgaz SA, Black Sea Oil&Gas Sign MoU On Development Of Gas Transmission System For Midia Project



Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), owned by Carlyle International Energy Partners and EBRD, signed on May 6 a Memorandum of Understanding on the use and development of the gas transmission system for the Midia Gas Development (MGD) (...) Transgaz SA, Black Sea Oil&Gas Sign MoU On Development Of Gas Transmission System For Midia Project.Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), owned by Carlyle International Energy Partners and EBRD, signed on May 6 a Memorandum of Understanding on the use and development of the gas transmission system for the Midia Gas Development (MGD) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]