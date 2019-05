Banca Transilvania, Victoriabank Grant First Cross-Border Syndicated Loan



Romanian lender Banca Transilvania and Victoriabank granted their first Romania-Moldova cross-border syndicated loan, of EUR21 million, to shopping center Shopping MallDova, developed by Lemi Invest SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]