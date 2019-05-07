Junior leading party urges people not to vote in referendum



National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Tuesday that his party's recommendation is "not to vote" in the May 26 referendum on justice, "not to play into the hands" of President Klaus Iohannis. "Everyone, after all, is free to do whatever he or she sees fit, but given the circumstances, it is clear that our recommendation is not to vote in this referendum in order not to play the into the president's hands," Tariceanu said on Tuesday at the end of a convention of the ALDE Executive Political Bureau. According to Tariceanu, the May 26 referendum "is not a matter of real consultation." "Many colleagues have asked me how to proceed with the referendum. I told them that, in my opinion, this is practically a diversion through which the president tries to enter the presidential race campaigning earlier. Second, the questions are something like 'Do you need oxygen in order to breathe?' Yes, the obvious answer can only be one, so it is not a matter of real consultation, so it is an attempt to divert the debate that should have been focused on Europe's issues. Romania needs to be more aware that it is a member of the EU (...) We have to change our attitude towards the EU, to understand that we have shared rights and responsibilities as well," added Tariceanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Credit Europe Bank Romania 2018 Net Profit Grows 13%, to RON53M Credit Europe Bank Romania, a member of Dutch financial group Credit Europe Bank, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON53 million, up 13% on the year, it said in a statement Wednesday.



Erste CEO Says Bank Tax Left Bad Taste on Romanian Political Environment Romania's tax on bank assets was reduced considerably, more than expected, but the entire move has left a bad taste on the political environment situation in Romania, said Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender (...)



Bucharest Mayor Firea: Mercedes Benz submitted bid for 130 hybrid buses Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said on Tuesday that Mercedes Benz has submitted a bid for the municipality's tender to purchase 130 hybrid buses. "Just today Mercedes-Benz submitted an, I'd say, significant bid for the 130 hybrid buses. The bid will of course be (...)



Laptaria Cu Caimac Dairy Plant: Banks Don't Fund Long-Term Industrial Projects One of the obstacles hindering the progress of the food industry is bank funding, because banks do not grant loans for more than ten years, so those investing in production are unable to be competitive on the market, Adrian Cocan, manager of Laptaria cu Caimac plant, said on ZF (...)



H&M Revenue Close to RON1B in Romania in 2018 Swedish-held fashion retailer H& posted 915 million lei (EUR193 million) revenue last year, 10% higher than in 2017 and almost double the 2014 level. The retailer’s business has been on the rise since its arrival in Romania in (...)



Penny Market: Over 70% of Products on Shelves Sourced from Romanian Suppliers Discount store chain Penny Market, which has about 240 stores in Romania, works with over 450 suppliers in the country to secure more than 70% of the products on shelves.



CTP Invests EUR23M In Nine-Hectare Industrial Park In Sibiu CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), is about to put into use the first Class A warehouse within the CTPark Sibiu II project, which entails a total investment of EUR23 million and will have a (...)

