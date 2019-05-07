iMapp Bucharest turns into an international video mapping competition - Winners League



The 6th edition of iMapp Bucharest will become an international video mapping competition - Winners League, with the most recent winners of international festivals of this kind to be invited to the Romanian Capital in September this year. "During the previous five editions, the festival drew a crowd of 300,000 becoming one of the most important events for specialists in the international audio-visual industry. Starting this year, iMapp Bucharest will turn into an international video mapping - Winners League, with the best video mapping artists in the world and the soon-to-be-announced winners of the most recent editions of the similar international festivals: Borealis (USA), Genius Loci Weimar (Germany), Kyiv Light Festival (Ukraine), 1minute projection mapping competition (Japan), as well as the winners of the 2019 edition of the Zsolnay Light Festival (Hungary), Luz y Vanguardias (Spain) to be invited to the Romanian capital this September. The 6 teams will be joined in the competition by the winners of the Jury Award and the Audience Award of the iMapp Bucharest 2018 edition," the Bucharest City Hall informs in a press release. iMapp Bucharest is one of the biggest international competitions of 3D video mapping, with its first edition organised in 2014 by the Bucharest City Hall, through creart - the Creation, Art and Tradition Centre of the Bucharest Municipality, bringing "design and contemporary art as a show projected directly on the 23,000 sq m facade of the Palace of Parliament" (the second biggest administrative building in the world), according to the same source. Starting with the 6th edition, iMapp Bucharest "becomes the centre of the global video mapping scene, by creating, alongside the other partner six festivals, a community of those who transformed video mapping in a form of emerging visual art," informed the City Hall. "Starting this year, the video mapping artists who got an award in one of the international festivals will have a chance to qualify for the Winners League - iMapp Bucharest," reads the same release. The eight works of the participants will be analyzed in the evening of the event by a jury of specialists made of representatives of the six partner festivals. In the end of the event the winner of the Jury Award will be announced, while the audience too will have a change to vote by sms for the winner of the Audience Award. During the previous five editions, iMapp Bucharest enjoyed the participation in the final competition of teams of artists coming from: Canada, Spain, China, Mexico, Austria, Portugal, Ukraine, The Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Japan, Turkey, Germany, Montenegro, Russia, Belgium, France, The Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. 