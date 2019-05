Laptaria Cu Caimac Dairy Plant: Banks Don’t Fund Long-Term Industrial Projects



One of the obstacles hindering the progress of the food industry is bank funding, because banks do not grant loans for more than ten years, so those investing in production are unable to be competitive on the market, Adrian Cocan, manager of Laptaria cu Caimac plant, said on ZF.