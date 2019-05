Credit Europe Bank Romania 2018 Net Profit Grows 13%, to RON53M



Credit Europe Bank Romania, a member of Dutch financial group Credit Europe Bank, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON53 million, up 13% on the year, it said in a statement Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]