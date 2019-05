Erste CEO Says Bank Tax Left Bad Taste on Romanian Political Environment



Romania's tax on bank assets was reduced considerably, more than expected, but the entire move has left a bad taste on the political environment situation in Romania, said Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender (...) Erste CEO Says Bank Tax Left Bad Taste on Romanian Political Environment.Romania's tax on bank assets was reduced considerably, more than expected, but the entire move has left a bad taste on the political environment situation in Romania, said Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]