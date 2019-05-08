 
Romaniapress.com

May 8, 2019

Romania, Chinese Investors Sign Preliminary Agreement to Build Nuclear Units 3, 4 in Cernavoda
May 8, 2019

Romania, Chinese Investors Sign Preliminary Agreement to Build Nuclear Units 3, 4 in Cernavoda.
Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), operator of the power plant in Cernavoda, China General Nuclear Power Corporation and CGN Central and Eastern Europe Investment signed a preliminary investors' agreement Wednesday for the construction of two nuclear reactors in (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

NN Group Reaches 5.07% Stake in Sphera Franchise Group Dutch-held NN Group has reached a stake of 5.07% in Sphera Franchise Group, which manages over 100 restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, after acquiring shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on May 6 for RON4.2 (...)

REWE Romania Seeks to Double Network in 7 Years, Invest EUR500M Locally REWE Romania, which operates discount store chain Penny Market, plans to double its number of stores locally in the next seven years and to invest EUR500 million in development, company general manager Daniel Gross said Thursday at the ZF Retail 2019 (...)

Banca Transilvania Financial Group Posts RON507.46M Net Profit in 1Q/2019 Banca Transilvania Financial Group reported a net profit of RON507.46 million and assets totaling RON79.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019, the group said in its consolidated earnings report.

Juncker: I want European Council in Sibiu, because I want to show EU is not just Brussels European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he wanted a summit of EU leaders in central Sibiu because he wanted to show leaders that the Union is not just Brussels. Ever since September 2007, I wanted to have the European Council in Sibiu, because I wanted to show that (...)

Acer: Romania Is Our Third Largest Market in Eastern Europe The Romanian PC market has reached maturity, as consumers are already buying their third or fourth computer, based on their needs. The segments seeing growth now are the ultrabooks and gaming notebooks and desktops, says Dmitry Elizarov, country manager Acer Eastern (...)

US Private Equity Firm Blackstone Buys Minority Stake in Superbet US private equity firm Blackstone has bought a minority stake in the Superbet group, the largest actor on the Romanian gaming and sports betting market, for EUR175 million.

Study: Over 6,500 Housing Units Under Construction In Northern Bucharest More than 6,500 housing units are under construction in northern Bucharest and are due to be delivered on the market in 2019 and 2020, as per a study by real estate consulting firm SVN Romania.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |