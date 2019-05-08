Romania, Chinese Investors Sign Preliminary Agreement to Build Nuclear Units 3, 4 in Cernavoda



Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), operator of the power plant in Cernavoda, China General Nuclear Power Corporation and CGN Central and Eastern Europe Investment signed a preliminary investors' agreement Wednesday for the construction of two nuclear reactors in (...) Romania, Chinese Investors Sign Preliminary Agreement to Build Nuclear Units 3, 4 in Cernavoda.Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), operator of the power plant in Cernavoda, China General Nuclear Power Corporation and CGN Central and Eastern Europe Investment signed a preliminary investors' agreement Wednesday for the construction of two nuclear reactors in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]