Romanian Durable Goods Market Drops 2% in 1Q/2019
May 8, 2019
Romanian Durable Goods Market Drops 2% in 1Q/2019.
The Romanian durable goods market declined 2% on the year in the first quarter, to EUR700 million, a GfK TEMAX survey showed Wednesday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
NN Group Reaches 5.07% Stake in Sphera Franchise GroupDutch-held NN Group has reached a stake of 5.07% in Sphera Franchise Group, which manages over 100 restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, after acquiring shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on May 6 for RON4.2 (...)
Acer: Romania Is Our Third Largest Market in Eastern EuropeThe Romanian PC market has reached maturity, as consumers are already buying their third or fourth computer, based on their needs. The segments seeing growth now are the ultrabooks and gaming notebooks and desktops, says Dmitry Elizarov, country manager Acer Eastern (...)