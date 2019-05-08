Romanian Durable Goods Market Drops 2% in 1Q/2019



The Romanian durable goods market declined 2% on the year in the first quarter, to EUR700 million, a GfK TEMAX survey showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]