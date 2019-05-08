UPDATE ForMin Melescanu asks President Iohannis to recall Romania’s ambassador Maior



Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu announced on Wednesday having sent to President Klaus Iohannis a proposal for the recall of Romania's ambassador to the United States George Maior. "I have sent to the Presidency a proposal for ambassador George Maior to be recalled, a proposal based on an analysis of the impact of relationships with the United States - a strategic partner of Romania - as evidenced by a report on the use of the Romanian Intelligence Service by Mr George Maior for personal purposes - an official document of Parliament adopted on April 18, 2019, to which added is a ruling of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) of January 16, 2019 on SRI's protocols with judicial authorities which seriously violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanian citizens or the interests of the country. (...) We have done a very technical analysis based on all the documents that exist at Parliament level," Melescanu told B1 TV private broadcaster. Asked about who will replace George Maior, Melescanu said he awaits the decision of the head of state. "So far, I have sent the proposal to the president, we will see what his decision is. There is no problem finding a replacement, but we must first see what the president's stand is," said Melescanu. AGERPRES / (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

NN Group Reaches 5.07% Stake in Sphera Franchise Group Dutch-held NN Group has reached a stake of 5.07% in Sphera Franchise Group, which manages over 100 restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, after acquiring shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on May 6 for RON4.2 (...)



REWE Romania Seeks to Double Network in 7 Years, Invest EUR500M Locally REWE Romania, which operates discount store chain Penny Market, plans to double its number of stores locally in the next seven years and to invest EUR500 million in development, company general manager Daniel Gross said Thursday at the ZF Retail 2019 (...)



Banca Transilvania Financial Group Posts RON507.46M Net Profit in 1Q/2019 Banca Transilvania Financial Group reported a net profit of RON507.46 million and assets totaling RON79.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019, the group said in its consolidated earnings report.



Juncker: I want European Council in Sibiu, because I want to show EU is not just Brussels European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he wanted a summit of EU leaders in central Sibiu because he wanted to show leaders that the Union is not just Brussels. Ever since September 2007, I wanted to have the European Council in Sibiu, because I wanted to show that (...)



Acer: Romania Is Our Third Largest Market in Eastern Europe The Romanian PC market has reached maturity, as consumers are already buying their third or fourth computer, based on their needs. The segments seeing growth now are the ultrabooks and gaming notebooks and desktops, says Dmitry Elizarov, country manager Acer Eastern (...)



US Private Equity Firm Blackstone Buys Minority Stake in Superbet US private equity firm Blackstone has bought a minority stake in the Superbet group, the largest actor on the Romanian gaming and sports betting market, for EUR175 million.



Study: Over 6,500 Housing Units Under Construction In Northern Bucharest More than 6,500 housing units are under construction in northern Bucharest and are due to be delivered on the market in 2019 and 2020, as per a study by real estate consulting firm SVN Romania.

