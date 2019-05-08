PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to request Romania’s accession to Schengen within Sibiu Summit



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that she will ask President Klaus Iohannis to request Romania’s accession to Schengen and the lifting of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) within the Summit in Sibiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to request Romania’s accession to Schengen within Sibiu Summit.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that she will ask President Klaus Iohannis to request Romania’s accession to Schengen and the lifting of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) within the Summit in Sibiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]