ForMin Melescanu asks President Iohannis to recall Romania’s ambassador Maior



Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu announced on Wednesday he is asking President Klaus Iohannis to recall Romania’s ambassador to the United States George Maior. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ForMin Melescanu asks President Iohannis to recall Romania’s ambassador Maior.Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu announced on Wednesday he is asking President Klaus Iohannis to recall Romania’s ambassador to the United States George Maior. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]