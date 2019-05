Trade Registry: 3,250 Firms Established In Business And Management Consulting Services Sector In 2018



With more than 3,250 commercial companies newly established in Romania, the year 2018 saw a record number of companies established in the field of business and management consulting services, Trade Registry data showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]