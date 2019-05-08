President Iohannis, EPP’s Daul attend PNL Executive Bureau convention



The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (BEx PNL) convened in Sibiu on Wednesday. Also attending were Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, President of the European People's Party (EPP) Joseph Daul, and Secretary General of the EPP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White. Before the BEx PNL convention hosted by the Hilton Hotel in Sibiu, PNL national leader Ludovic Orban and European People's Party President Joseph Daul discussed the importance of the incoming European elections. A summit of the European People's Party will take place in Sibiu on Thursday. Taking part in the meeting to be held at the Museum of Traditional Folk Civilization ASTRA will be Iohannis, Daul, chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber, and Orban. Also invited to attend are President of the European Council Donald Tusk; President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker; President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades; Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov; Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins; Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz; Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. According to PNL, the main item on the agenda of the EPP summit is preparing an informal meeting of the European Union heads of state or government, also scheduled for Thursday in Sibiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

