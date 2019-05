Lidl Completes Its First Logistics Center In Eastern Romania And Fifth In Romania



Discount store chain Lidl, which has 240 stores in Romania, has completed its first logistics center in eastern Romania and the fifth on the local market, being located in Cordun locality, in the vicinity of the city of Roman.