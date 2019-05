EBRD Lowers Romania's Economic Growth Projection To 3.2% In 2019



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has lowered its economic growth projection for Romania to 3.2% in 2019, from 3.6% projected in its November 2018 forecast, according to the EBRD’s latest forecasts released Wednesday, May 8, (...) EBRD Lowers Romania's Economic Growth Projection To 3.2% In 2019.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has lowered its economic growth projection for Romania to 3.2% in 2019, from 3.6% projected in its November 2018 forecast, according to the EBRD’s latest forecasts released Wednesday, May 8, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]