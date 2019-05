Study: Over 6,500 Housing Units Under Construction In Northern Bucharest



More than 6,500 housing units are under construction in northern Bucharest and are due to be delivered on the market in 2019 and 2020, as per a study by real estate consulting firm SVN Romania.