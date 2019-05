Romania’s Pharmaceutical Market Up 22% YoY To RON4.6B In 1Q/2019



Romania’s pharmaceutical market surged 22% year-on-year, to RON4.6 billion, in the first quarter of 2019, according to data from market research firm Cegedim. Romania’s Pharmaceutical Market Up 22% YoY To RON4.6B In 1Q/2019.Romania’s pharmaceutical market surged 22% year-on-year, to RON4.6 billion, in the first quarter of 2019, according to data from market research firm Cegedim. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]