Acer: Romania Is Our Third Largest Market in Eastern Europe



The Romanian PC market has reached maturity, as consumers are already buying their third or fourth computer, based on their needs. The segments seeing growth now are the ultrabooks and gaming notebooks and desktops, says Dmitry Elizarov, country manager Acer Eastern Europe.