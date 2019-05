Banca Transilvania Financial Group Posts RON507.46M Net Profit in 1Q/2019



Banca Transilvania Financial Group reported a net profit of RON507.46 million and assets totaling RON79.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019, the group said in its consolidated earnings report.