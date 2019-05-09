Juncker: I want European Council in Sibiu, because I want to show EU is not just Brussels



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he wanted a summit of EU leaders in central Sibiu because he wanted to show leaders that the Union is not just Brussels. Ever since September 2007, I wanted to have the European Council in Sibiu, because I wanted to show that the European Union is not just Brussels (...). I'm not alone in Brussels, if I were alone in Brussels, things would be better, but I'm not alone in Brussels, Juncker said. He added that all the countries and national parliaments are part of Brussels. At the same time, the head of the European Commission also mentioned a personal detail about Sibiu. I wanted to show the rest of the Europeans that not only Brussels, Bucharest, Berlin exist. The European reality is here in towns and villages, but the real reason is that I have never been to Sibiu, but I always wanted to visit Sibiu, ever since I have been a premier, he confessed. He spoke with President Klaus Iohannis at a debate about the future of Europe, dedicated to young people. Asked by one of the participants why they were not invited to the informal summit on Thursday, Juncker replied: It is difficult to invite you all because there are already too many members coming to the Summit - 28 Member States ... tomorrow, 27 because the British will not be there. Juncker made a subtle reference to Brexit, confessing, during an address, that everybody understands English, but no one understands the English. The head of the European Commission also spoke about the European Parliament election and urged people to vote. In this respect, he said that in order to vote properly, every citizen must ask himself the question: If everyone votes as I do, what kind of European Union will we have?.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

#Romania2019.eu/Tusk wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, announces meeting with EU leaders on 28 May European Council President Donald Tusk said in Sibiu on Thursday that he wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, having announced that, in this respect, he would convene a meeting with the EU leaders on 28 May, right after the elections to the European Parliament. "I would like to (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EC's Juncker says Sibiu Summit shows unity not just for show,but a solid one The Sibiu Summit showed unity not just for show, but a solid unity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a joint press conference held with European Council President Donald Tusk and President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday. He confessed that he wanted to make the participants in (...)

