NN Group Reaches 5.07% Stake in Sphera Franchise Group



Dutch-held NN Group has reached a stake of 5.07% in Sphera Franchise Group, which manages over 100 restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, after acquiring shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on May 6 for RON4.2 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]