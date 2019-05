REWE Romania Seeks to Double Network in 7 Years, Invest EUR500M Locally



REWE Romania, which operates discount store chain Penny Market, plans to double its number of stores locally in the next seven years and to invest EUR500 million in development, company general manager Daniel Gross said Thursday at the ZF Retail 2019 conference.