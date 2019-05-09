EPP Sibiu Summit/Joseph Daul: We won’t allow socialist, ALDE gov’t actions spoil Romania’s future
May 9, 2019
EPP Sibiu Summit/Joseph Daul: We won’t allow socialist, ALDE gov’t actions spoil Romania’s future.
European democracy cannot exist without the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, freedom and solidarity, on Thursday said in central Sibiu the Chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP), Joseph Daul.
We are in Sibiu also because we want to offer our support to President Iohannis, to Ludovic Orban [the National Liberal Party leader, ed.n.] and the EPP member party [PNL, ed. n.] in backing the rule of law and in the fight against corruption, and here I want to hail the courage and determination of the Romanians who took to the streets to manifest in the last years. (...) We won’t allow the actions of the socialist and ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.] spoil the future of Romania, because at the heart of this decision stay our European values, the EPP leader said at the joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis, the PNL leader Ludovic Orban, and the EPP candidate for the position of European Commission president, Manfred Weber, organised at the ASTRA Museum of Sibiu, ahead of the EPP Summit.
Joseph Daul stressed that the independence of the judiciary is not a luxury, but a necessity.
Justice must be in the service of all Romanians and not the privileged ones. Democracy cannot operate without the independence of the judiciary. Romanians can count on us to promote these values that unite us all in Europe, Joseph Daul highlighted.
The EPP president added that on 26 May Romanians have to make two decisions related to the European Parliament and to the judiciary reform.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
