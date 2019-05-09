EPP Sibiu Summit/Joseph Daul: We won’t allow socialist, ALDE gov’t actions spoil Romania’s future



European democracy cannot exist without the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, freedom and solidarity, on Thursday said in central Sibiu the Chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP), Joseph Daul. We are in Sibiu also because we want to offer our support to President Iohannis, to Ludovic Orban [the National Liberal Party leader, ed.n.] and the EPP member party [PNL, ed. n.] in backing the rule of law and in the fight against corruption, and here I want to hail the courage and determination of the Romanians who took to the streets to manifest in the last years. (...) We won’t allow the actions of the socialist and ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.] spoil the future of Romania, because at the heart of this decision stay our European values, the EPP leader said at the joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis, the PNL leader Ludovic Orban, and the EPP candidate for the position of European Commission president, Manfred Weber, organised at the ASTRA Museum of Sibiu, ahead of the EPP Summit. Joseph Daul stressed that the independence of the judiciary is not a luxury, but a necessity. Justice must be in the service of all Romanians and not the privileged ones. Democracy cannot operate without the independence of the judiciary. Romanians can count on us to promote these values that unite us all in Europe, Joseph Daul highlighted. The EPP president added that on 26 May Romanians have to make two decisions related to the European Parliament and to the judiciary reform.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) EPP Sibiu Summit/Joseph Daul: We won’t allow socialist, ALDE gov’t actions spoil Romania’s future.European democracy cannot exist without the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, freedom and solidarity, on Thursday said in central Sibiu the Chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP), Joseph Daul. We are in Sibiu also because we want to offer our support to President Iohannis, to Ludovic Orban [the National Liberal Party leader, ed.n.] and the EPP member party [PNL, ed. n.] in backing the rule of law and in the fight against corruption, and here I want to hail the courage and determination of the Romanians who took to the streets to manifest in the last years. (...) We won’t allow the actions of the socialist and ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.] spoil the future of Romania, because at the heart of this decision stay our European values, the EPP leader said at the joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis, the PNL leader Ludovic Orban, and the EPP candidate for the position of European Commission president, Manfred Weber, organised at the ASTRA Museum of Sibiu, ahead of the EPP Summit. Joseph Daul stressed that the independence of the judiciary is not a luxury, but a necessity. Justice must be in the service of all Romanians and not the privileged ones. Democracy cannot operate without the independence of the judiciary. Romanians can count on us to promote these values that unite us all in Europe, Joseph Daul highlighted. The EPP president added that on 26 May Romanians have to make two decisions related to the European Parliament and to the judiciary reform.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

2019 Brings Ten New Luxury Residential Projects in Bucharest Demand for premium and luxury apartments is making more and more developers invest in such projects where an apartment costs at least EUR2,000 to EUR3,000 per square meter or even more.



Italy's Enel Reports 20% Higher Revenue In Romania, Of EUR357M, In 1Q/2019 Italian utility group Enel reported revenue of EUR357 million from its Romanian operations in January-March 2019, compared to EUR298 million in the year-earlier period, and one of the favorable factors was the increase in customer base, according to the financial data released on a group level (...)



Deichmann Reports 10.6% Higher Turnover In Romania, Of RON458M, In 2018 German footwear retailer Deichmann reported a turnover of RON458.2 million (EUR98.5 million) in Romania, in 2018, up 10.6% compared to the year-earlier period, after the company had opened eight stores in 2018 and plans to open nine new units in (...)



Germany's Mennekes Invests EUR10M In Electric Vehicle Charging Cords Factory In Iasi German electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer Mennekes, which operates in more than 90 countries, will invest over EUR10 million in a greenfield factory for the manufacturing of charging cords for electric vehicles.



CITR: Romania Economy Engine Overheats: 79% Of Business Generated By 4% Of Companies Major companies in the Romanian economy, which are in distress (restructurable and insolvent) accounted for 51% of total impact companies in 2018, which reverses, for the first time, the balance between healthy companies and companies in distress, according to a CITR (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Tusk wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, announces meeting with EU leaders on 28 May European Council President Donald Tusk said in Sibiu on Thursday that he wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, having announced that, in this respect, he would convene a meeting with the EU leaders on 28 May, right after the elections to the European Parliament. "I would like to (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EC's Juncker says Sibiu Summit shows unity not just for show,but a solid one The Sibiu Summit showed unity not just for show, but a solid unity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a joint press conference held with European Council President Donald Tusk and President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday. He confessed that he wanted to make the participants in (...)

