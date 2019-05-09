EPP Summit in Sibiu/Weber: Ruling parties in Romania play no part in their parties at European level



The EPP candidate for the Presidency of the European Commission, Manfred Weber, said on Thursday that the representatives of ruling parties in Romania are playing no part in their European-level parties. Here, in Romania, people can count on a strong party that is involved at European level. Candidates from PNL [the National Liberal Party, the oppsoition, ed.n.] are part of the strongest family in the EU, the EPP-PE group, and, compared to the other two parties, the parties currently in power in Romania, the EPP is united and strong. The socialists in Romania, the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.] in Romania do not play any part in their European parties, they are suspended, even excluded from sitting at the table. The people of Romania can rest assured that voting for PNL they vote for Romania among the important countries, Weber told a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis, PNL leader Ludovic Orban and EPP President Joseph Daul, at the ASTRA Museum in Sibiu, before the European People's Summit. He stressed that the achievements of recent years in the European Union must be defended, in the context of the emergence of "nationalist, selfish voices" in recent years. We are Europe's party. For today's politicians it is a task to build now the next period for Europe, to build a plan for the future of a united Europe. We, the EPP and the PNL, have a good understanding, a clear plan and an offer for the voters on 26 May, Weber said. The EPP candidate for the EC presidency advocated a rule of law mechanism for the entire European Union. I am sure that people across Europe are waiting for and want to live in a state and a society where fighting corruption is a priority, the independence of the judiciary is clear, and freedom of the press is guaranteed, Manfred Weber said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

2019 Brings Ten New Luxury Residential Projects in Bucharest Demand for premium and luxury apartments is making more and more developers invest in such projects where an apartment costs at least EUR2,000 to EUR3,000 per square meter or even more.



Italy's Enel Reports 20% Higher Revenue In Romania, Of EUR357M, In 1Q/2019 Italian utility group Enel reported revenue of EUR357 million from its Romanian operations in January-March 2019, compared to EUR298 million in the year-earlier period, and one of the favorable factors was the increase in customer base, according to the financial data released on a group level (...)



Deichmann Reports 10.6% Higher Turnover In Romania, Of RON458M, In 2018 German footwear retailer Deichmann reported a turnover of RON458.2 million (EUR98.5 million) in Romania, in 2018, up 10.6% compared to the year-earlier period, after the company had opened eight stores in 2018 and plans to open nine new units in (...)



Germany's Mennekes Invests EUR10M In Electric Vehicle Charging Cords Factory In Iasi German electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer Mennekes, which operates in more than 90 countries, will invest over EUR10 million in a greenfield factory for the manufacturing of charging cords for electric vehicles.



CITR: Romania Economy Engine Overheats: 79% Of Business Generated By 4% Of Companies Major companies in the Romanian economy, which are in distress (restructurable and insolvent) accounted for 51% of total impact companies in 2018, which reverses, for the first time, the balance between healthy companies and companies in distress, according to a CITR (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Tusk wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, announces meeting with EU leaders on 28 May European Council President Donald Tusk said in Sibiu on Thursday that he wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, having announced that, in this respect, he would convene a meeting with the EU leaders on 28 May, right after the elections to the European Parliament. "I would like to (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EC's Juncker says Sibiu Summit shows unity not just for show,but a solid one The Sibiu Summit showed unity not just for show, but a solid unity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a joint press conference held with European Council President Donald Tusk and President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday. He confessed that he wanted to make the participants in (...)

