There are still political forces whose leaders want to be above the law, who do not like it when the fundamental institutions of the rule of law are investigating and bringing to light corruption deeds, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in Sibiu. He pointed out that "the defense of the rule of law has become a more and more common phrase in Europe" and the mission of the Member States is to explain to European citizens that this is not a question of political rhetoric, but one on which the everyday life of every European depends." "We have also witnessed in Romania an assault on the rule of law and other EU member states. There are still political forces whose leaders want to be above the law, who do not like it when fundamental institutions of the rule of law are investigating and bringing to light corruption deeds and the theft of public money, be they national or European. Defending the rule of law has become a phrase more and more common in Europe. It is our mission to explain to European citizens that this is not a matter of political rhetoric, but one on which the everyday life of every European depends. Simply put - if the rule of law is threatened, then every citizen stands to suffer, sooner or later. Romania is a profoundly European country and it will remain like this in the future and that is why the vote that you will give at the referendum matters. It is the vote - the referendum vote - for the European future of Romania," the president pointed out. The president said that the elections to the European Parliament are about "staying united and in solidarity, united and in solidarity in defending the fundamental values of our great European family - freedom, democracy, the rule of law, the security and prosperity of all citizens." "The fight against those who have no solutions whatsoever for people, but hide their incompetence under extremist and populist slogans is one that we have the responsibility to win. The future of the European Union depends on us!" Iohannis pointed out. "I promise you today, here, alongside my political family, the powerful European People's Party, that Europe will always be at home in Romania, and that Romania will be ever stronger and more respected in the European Union!"AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

