#Romania2019.eu / In Sibiu Declaration, EU leaders agree on 10 commitments, including defending one Europe



At an informal summit in Sibiu on Thursday, EU leaders unanimously agreed on 10 commitments, including defending "one Europe", a Europe that will be "a responsible global leader." "We reaffirm our belief that united, we are stronger in this increasingly unsettled and challenging world. We recognise our responsibility as Leaders to make our Union stronger and our future brighter, while recognising the European perspective of other European States. That is why today we unanimously agree on 10 commitments that will help us live up to that responsibility," says the Sibiu Declaration, posted on the European Council's website. AGERPRES (RO- author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)