#Romania2019.eu/EU leaders welcomed with flags and cheers in Sibiu; they toured downtown Sibiu



The European Union leaders who came to the informal Summit were welcomed with flags and cheers in the Great Square of Sibiu and after they had the family photograph taken on a podium covered with a giant carpet depicting the EU flag, the Brussels leaders and the heads of state of the community bloc headed toward the crowd who chanted "Europe!." In the first part of the ceremony held on Thursday, the cars of the heads of state and government started to arrive in downtown Sibiu, with the leaders being greeted by President Klaus Iohannis. On either side of Nicolae Balcescu Boulevard, next to the small fences and waving flags with the logo of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council or flags of the EU and Romania, the curious people awaited those who lead the European states. When German Chancellor Angela Merkel got out of the official car, she was cheered and applauded. Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was more nonchalant. On his way to the Great Square, he stopped to shake the hands of some people, with whom he exchanged a few words. In order to enter the perimeter designated to the event, some people had to wait for good minutes to pass through security filters. On the red carpet, the European leaders who arrived in Sibiu talked about what kind of European Union they want, about the future elections to the European Parliament, but also about the idea of an Europe that protects. In fact, France’s President Emmanuel Macron mentioned one of his favourite projects - a rethought Schengen. The EU leaders attended on Thursday a first round of the informal meeting of the European Council with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani. The official outdoor photograph was up next, after which all the attendees went to the Brukenthal Museum for a working lunch, which will be followed by a second working session of the informal Summit of the EU leaders. At the end of talks, they will present the "Sibiu Declaration," a document labelled in the speeches of several EU leaders as being an "ambitious" one. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #Romania2019.eu/EU leaders welcomed with flags and cheers in Sibiu; they toured downtown Sibiu.The European Union leaders who came to the informal Summit were welcomed with flags and cheers in the Great Square of Sibiu and after they had the family photograph taken on a podium covered with a giant carpet depicting the EU flag, the Brussels leaders and the heads of state of the community bloc headed toward the crowd who chanted "Europe!." In the first part of the ceremony held on Thursday, the cars of the heads of state and government started to arrive in downtown Sibiu, with the leaders being greeted by President Klaus Iohannis. On either side of Nicolae Balcescu Boulevard, next to the small fences and waving flags with the logo of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council or flags of the EU and Romania, the curious people awaited those who lead the European states. When German Chancellor Angela Merkel got out of the official car, she was cheered and applauded. Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was more nonchalant. On his way to the Great Square, he stopped to shake the hands of some people, with whom he exchanged a few words. In order to enter the perimeter designated to the event, some people had to wait for good minutes to pass through security filters. On the red carpet, the European leaders who arrived in Sibiu talked about what kind of European Union they want, about the future elections to the European Parliament, but also about the idea of an Europe that protects. In fact, France’s President Emmanuel Macron mentioned one of his favourite projects - a rethought Schengen. The EU leaders attended on Thursday a first round of the informal meeting of the European Council with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani. The official outdoor photograph was up next, after which all the attendees went to the Brukenthal Museum for a working lunch, which will be followed by a second working session of the informal Summit of the EU leaders. At the end of talks, they will present the "Sibiu Declaration," a document labelled in the speeches of several EU leaders as being an "ambitious" one. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

2019 Brings Ten New Luxury Residential Projects in Bucharest Demand for premium and luxury apartments is making more and more developers invest in such projects where an apartment costs at least EUR2,000 to EUR3,000 per square meter or even more.



Italy's Enel Reports 20% Higher Revenue In Romania, Of EUR357M, In 1Q/2019 Italian utility group Enel reported revenue of EUR357 million from its Romanian operations in January-March 2019, compared to EUR298 million in the year-earlier period, and one of the favorable factors was the increase in customer base, according to the financial data released on a group level (...)



Deichmann Reports 10.6% Higher Turnover In Romania, Of RON458M, In 2018 German footwear retailer Deichmann reported a turnover of RON458.2 million (EUR98.5 million) in Romania, in 2018, up 10.6% compared to the year-earlier period, after the company had opened eight stores in 2018 and plans to open nine new units in (...)



Germany's Mennekes Invests EUR10M In Electric Vehicle Charging Cords Factory In Iasi German electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer Mennekes, which operates in more than 90 countries, will invest over EUR10 million in a greenfield factory for the manufacturing of charging cords for electric vehicles.



CITR: Romania Economy Engine Overheats: 79% Of Business Generated By 4% Of Companies Major companies in the Romanian economy, which are in distress (restructurable and insolvent) accounted for 51% of total impact companies in 2018, which reverses, for the first time, the balance between healthy companies and companies in distress, according to a CITR (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Tusk wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, announces meeting with EU leaders on 28 May European Council President Donald Tusk said in Sibiu on Thursday that he wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, having announced that, in this respect, he would convene a meeting with the EU leaders on 28 May, right after the elections to the European Parliament. "I would like to (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EC's Juncker says Sibiu Summit shows unity not just for show,but a solid one The Sibiu Summit showed unity not just for show, but a solid unity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a joint press conference held with European Council President Donald Tusk and President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday. He confessed that he wanted to make the participants in (...)

