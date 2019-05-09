#Romania2019.eu /UPDATE/In Sibiu Declaration, EU leaders agree on 10 commitments, including defending one Europe



At an informal summit in Sibiu on Thursday, EU leaders unanimously agreed on 10 commitments, including defending "one Europe", a Europe that will be "a responsible global leader." "We reaffirm our belief that united, we are stronger in this increasingly unsettled and challenging world. We recognise our responsibility as Leaders to make our Union stronger and our future brighter, while recognising the European perspective of other European States. That is why today we unanimously agree on 10 commitments that will help us live up to that responsibility," says the Sibiu Declaration, posted on the European Council’s website. The 10 commitments regard defending one Europe; staying united, through thick and thin; always looking for joint solutions; continuing to protect the way of life, democracy and the rule of law; delivering where it matters most; always upholding the principle of fairness; giving the means to match ambitions; safeguarding the future for the next generations of Europeans, thriving for Europe to be a responsible global leader. We will defend one Europe - from East to West, from North to South. Thirty years ago millions of people fought for their freedom and for unity and brought down the Iron Curtain, which had divided Europe for decades. There is no place for divisions that work against our collective interest. At the same time, they will stay united, "through thick and thin." "We will show each other solidarity in times of need and we will always stand together. We can and we will speak with one voice," according to the EU leaders. The signatories of the Sibiu Declaration also indicate they will always look for joint solutions, listening to each other in a spirit of understanding and respect. "We will continue to protect our way of life, democracy and the rule of law. The unalienable rights and the fundamental freedoms of all Europeans were hard fought and will never be taken for granted. We will uphold our shared values and principles enshrined in the treaties," the leaders add. The commitments are said to help the EU leaders live up to their responsibility: "The decisions we take will follow the spirit and letter of these 10 commitments. The Union of today is stronger than that of yesterday and we want to continue to build its strength for tomorrow. This is our commitment for the future generations. This is the spirit of Sibiu and of a new Union at 27 ready to embrace its future as one." 