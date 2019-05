CITR: Romania Economy Engine Overheats: 79% Of Business Generated By 4% Of Companies



Major companies in the Romanian economy, which are in distress (restructurable and insolvent) accounted for 51% of total impact companies in 2018, which reverses, for the first time, the balance between healthy companies and companies in distress, according to a CITR (...) CITR: Romania Economy Engine Overheats: 79% Of Business Generated By 4% Of Companies.Major companies in the Romanian economy, which are in distress (restructurable and insolvent) accounted for 51% of total impact companies in 2018, which reverses, for the first time, the balance between healthy companies and companies in distress, according to a CITR (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]