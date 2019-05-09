#Romania2019.eu/Tusk wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, announces meeting with EU leaders on 28 May



European Council President Donald Tusk said in Sibiu on Thursday that he wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, having announced that, in this respect, he would convene a meeting with the EU leaders on 28 May, right after the elections to the European Parliament. "I would like to announce that, just after the European Parliament elections, on 28th May, I will call a meeting of all 28 EU leaders, in order to start the nomination process. My intention is to carry out the election of heads of EU institutions in a swift, smooth and effective manner," he said in the joint press conference held with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and President Klaus Iohannis. Tusk added that these nominations "should reflect geographical balance as well as demography, so that both large and smaller countries are represented in the highest positions in the EU." He mentioned the balance of gender as well as the political one. "The spirit of the Treaty is also important when it comes to gender as well as political balance. Of course it would be best if we managed to reach consensus on all these decisions. But we have to be realistic. I will not shy away from putting these decisions to the vote, if consensus proves difficult to achieve," Donald Tusk pointed out. The aim of these decisions, the European Council President said, is to create effective institutions and swift decisions. "My intention is for the European Council to nominate the new EU leadership in June. I call on everyone to live up to their responsibility to make this possible," Tusk said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu; editor: Rodica State)

