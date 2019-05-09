#Romania2019.eu/EC’s Juncker says Sibiu Summit shows unity not just for show,but a solid one



The Sibiu Summit showed unity not just for show, but a solid unity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a joint press conference held with European Council President Donald Tusk and President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday. He confessed that he wanted to make the participants in the informal summit of heads of state and government to fall in love with Sibiu. Juncker said that it was a Council meeting which showed unity not just for show, but a solid one. Juncker made a brief review of the economic developments in the European Union and concluded that saying that everything is going wrong wouldn't be exact, preferring to rather say that everything is well, but not complete. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)