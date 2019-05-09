 
Romaniapress.com

May 9, 2019

#Europeanelections2019/ Majority leader Dragnea tells Iasi rally Europe is their new home
May 9, 2019

#Europeanelections2019/ Majority leader Dragnea tells Iasi rally Europe is their new home.
National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea told a May 9 rally in Iasi that Europe is the new home to Romanians, adding that Romania joining the European Union is the most precious political achievement. He pointed out that Romania is indebted to Europe, but added that such debt should not be paid with "forced contracts and concessions, with ports and natural resources ceded out of political obedience, or by ceding sovereignty." "Europe is our new home. Today we are part of the civilised world of the European Union, which is our most precious political achievement. The West has helped us through modern history, we owe it one, but it is good for us to repay this debt in the right currency, in solidarity and respect, in fairness and reciprocity. We do not want to repay this debt with forced contracts and concessions, with ports and natural resources ceded out of political obedience, or by ceding sovereignty. I do not want us to allow some in Romania, who think themselves Europeans until becoming treacherous, to get Romania engaged on the trajectory of a colony that has surrendered with its leadership and its wealth. Romania is a sovereign state, an independent nation owing Europe a big debt of gratitude, but all the other calculations made by Iohannis and his people will face our vigilance, dignity and the pride of the people," said Dragnea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

2019 Brings Ten New Luxury Residential Projects in Bucharest Demand for premium and luxury apartments is making more and more developers invest in such projects where an apartment costs at least EUR2,000 to EUR3,000 per square meter or even more.

Italy's Enel Reports 20% Higher Revenue In Romania, Of EUR357M, In 1Q/2019 Italian utility group Enel reported revenue of EUR357 million from its Romanian operations in January-March 2019, compared to EUR298 million in the year-earlier period, and one of the favorable factors was the increase in customer base, according to the financial data released on a group level (...)

Deichmann Reports 10.6% Higher Turnover In Romania, Of RON458M, In 2018 German footwear retailer Deichmann reported a turnover of RON458.2 million (EUR98.5 million) in Romania, in 2018, up 10.6% compared to the year-earlier period, after the company had opened eight stores in 2018 and plans to open nine new units in (...)

Germany's Mennekes Invests EUR10M In Electric Vehicle Charging Cords Factory In Iasi German electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer Mennekes, which operates in more than 90 countries, will invest over EUR10 million in a greenfield factory for the manufacturing of charging cords for electric vehicles.

CITR: Romania Economy Engine Overheats: 79% Of Business Generated By 4% Of Companies Major companies in the Romanian economy, which are in distress (restructurable and insolvent) accounted for 51% of total impact companies in 2018, which reverses, for the first time, the balance between healthy companies and companies in distress, according to a CITR (...)

#Romania2019.eu/Tusk wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, announces meeting with EU leaders on 28 May European Council President Donald Tusk said in Sibiu on Thursday that he wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, having announced that, in this respect, he would convene a meeting with the EU leaders on 28 May, right after the elections to the European Parliament. "I would like to (...)

#Romania2019.eu/EC's Juncker says Sibiu Summit shows unity not just for show,but a solid one The Sibiu Summit showed unity not just for show, but a solid unity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a joint press conference held with European Council President Donald Tusk and President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday. He confessed that he wanted to make the participants in (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |