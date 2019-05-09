#Europeanelections2019/ Majority leader Dragnea tells Iasi rally Europe is their new home



National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea told a May 9 rally in Iasi that Europe is the new home to Romanians, adding that Romania joining the European Union is the most precious political achievement. He pointed out that Romania is indebted to Europe, but added that such debt should not be paid with "forced contracts and concessions, with ports and natural resources ceded out of political obedience, or by ceding sovereignty." "Europe is our new home. Today we are part of the civilised world of the European Union, which is our most precious political achievement. The West has helped us through modern history, we owe it one, but it is good for us to repay this debt in the right currency, in solidarity and respect, in fairness and reciprocity. We do not want to repay this debt with forced contracts and concessions, with ports and natural resources ceded out of political obedience, or by ceding sovereignty. I do not want us to allow some in Romania, who think themselves Europeans until becoming treacherous, to get Romania engaged on the trajectory of a colony that has surrendered with its leadership and its wealth. Romania is a sovereign state, an independent nation owing Europe a big debt of gratitude, but all the other calculations made by Iohannis and his people will face our vigilance, dignity and the pride of the people," said Dragnea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)