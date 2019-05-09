PM Dancila says she could’ve completed President Iohannis at Sibiu European summit



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she and President Klaus Iohannis could have completed each other at the informal summit of EU leaders in Sibiu, where she did not participate, and she could have introduced Romania's achievements to Europe. "I have believed it very important for European leaders to see unity, to hear positive things about Romania and, given that the prime minister is the president of the Council of the European Union, to talk about our achievements, because we have very, very good achievements: 90 legislative files, while Bulgaria had 43 files in six months; Austria - 53 files in six months. Romania, in a much shorter period, from mid-January to April, managed to close hard files and 90 legislative files. (...) I believed that we could completed each other, the prime minister talking about the achievements of the Romanian Presidency, coming up with positive things and to show our work, because it is basically the work of Romania and of all Romanians, and the President of Romania talking about the future of the EU, starting precisely from these things. Especially because on May 1 I attended a meeting in Warsaw of my counterparts from Central and Eastern Europe, and we had the Warsaw Declaration in which we were sketching up precisely the future of the EU. The President of Romania did not want that to happen; I think I should not talk about it again. I hope, however, that the European leaders will leave with a good impression about Romania," Dancila said at the Cluj-Napoca University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF). She met in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday local elected officers of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Cluj PSD MPs. At UMF she had a discussion with hospital managers of Cluj County and visited the local Oncological Institute. In several places in Cluj-Napoca, Dancila was greeted by protesters chanting anti-government slogans. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

2019 Brings Ten New Luxury Residential Projects in Bucharest Demand for premium and luxury apartments is making more and more developers invest in such projects where an apartment costs at least EUR2,000 to EUR3,000 per square meter or even more.



Italy's Enel Reports 20% Higher Revenue In Romania, Of EUR357M, In 1Q/2019 Italian utility group Enel reported revenue of EUR357 million from its Romanian operations in January-March 2019, compared to EUR298 million in the year-earlier period, and one of the favorable factors was the increase in customer base, according to the financial data released on a group level (...)



Deichmann Reports 10.6% Higher Turnover In Romania, Of RON458M, In 2018 German footwear retailer Deichmann reported a turnover of RON458.2 million (EUR98.5 million) in Romania, in 2018, up 10.6% compared to the year-earlier period, after the company had opened eight stores in 2018 and plans to open nine new units in (...)



Germany's Mennekes Invests EUR10M In Electric Vehicle Charging Cords Factory In Iasi German electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer Mennekes, which operates in more than 90 countries, will invest over EUR10 million in a greenfield factory for the manufacturing of charging cords for electric vehicles.



CITR: Romania Economy Engine Overheats: 79% Of Business Generated By 4% Of Companies Major companies in the Romanian economy, which are in distress (restructurable and insolvent) accounted for 51% of total impact companies in 2018, which reverses, for the first time, the balance between healthy companies and companies in distress, according to a CITR (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Tusk wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, announces meeting with EU leaders on 28 May European Council President Donald Tusk said in Sibiu on Thursday that he wants to nominate the new EU leadership in June, having announced that, in this respect, he would convene a meeting with the EU leaders on 28 May, right after the elections to the European Parliament. "I would like to (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EC's Juncker says Sibiu Summit shows unity not just for show,but a solid one The Sibiu Summit showed unity not just for show, but a solid unity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a joint press conference held with European Council President Donald Tusk and President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday. He confessed that he wanted to make the participants in (...)

