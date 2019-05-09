Italy’s Enel Reports 20% Higher Revenue In Romania, Of EUR357M, In 1Q/2019



Italian utility group Enel reported revenue of EUR357 million from its Romanian operations in January-March 2019, compared to EUR298 million in the year-earlier period, and one of the favorable factors was the increase in customer base, according to the financial data released on a group level (...)