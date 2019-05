Deichmann Reports 10.6% Higher Turnover In Romania, Of RON458M, In 2018



German footwear retailer Deichmann reported a turnover of RON458.2 million (EUR98.5 million) in Romania, in 2018, up 10.6% compared to the year-earlier period, after the company had opened eight stores in 2018 and plans to open nine new units in (...) Deichmann Reports 10.6% Higher Turnover In Romania, Of RON458M, In 2018.German footwear retailer Deichmann reported a turnover of RON458.2 million (EUR98.5 million) in Romania, in 2018, up 10.6% compared to the year-earlier period, after the company had opened eight stores in 2018 and plans to open nine new units in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]