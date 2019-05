Germany's Mennekes Invests EUR10M In Electric Vehicle Charging Cords Factory In Iasi



German electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer Mennekes, which operates in more than 90 countries, will invest over EUR10 million in a greenfield factory for the manufacturing of charging cords for electric vehicles. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]