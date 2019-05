ZF Retail 2019: Romania Is a Retail Paradise. Consumers Like Shopping



Romania is a paradise for retail sector players, as local consumers have a greater appetite for shopping than Czech or Polish ones, for instance, despite earning half as much as the others do. ZF Retail 2019: Romania Is a Retail Paradise. Consumers Like Shopping.Romania is a paradise for retail sector players, as local consumers have a greater appetite for shopping than Czech or Polish ones, for instance, despite earning half as much as the others do. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]